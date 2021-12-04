Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman killed as scooter crashes into open car door in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Woman killed as scooter crashes into open car door in Ludhiana

The woman was killed when the scooter crashed into the open door of a car; she was taken to a Ludhiana hospital where the hospitals declared her brought dead
The pillion rider of the scooter was killed on Chandigarh Road when it crashed into an open door. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A pillion rider was killed after the two-wheeler she was riding crashed into the open door of a car on Thursday evening.

The victim, Pooja Verma, 33, of New Karamsar Colony, Tibba Road was travelling towards Police Colony from Jamalpur on Chandigarh Road with her husband Vinod Verma on their scooter when the car in front of them suddenly applied brakes.

The complainant, Vinod Verma, said he took a sharp turn to cross the car without ramming into it. However, just then the woman sitting on the back seat of the car threw her car door open without taking the traffic into account and the scooter crashed into it.

The driver of the car rushed Pooja and Vinod to Christian Medical College and Hospital, but fled when Pooja was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Assistant sub-inspector ASI Harjinder Singh said an FIR had been registered under Sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (rash act endangering someone’s life) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to trace the accused through the registration number of the car.

