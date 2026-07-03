Woman kills her 3 children, ends life in Punjab’s Mansa

A 36-year-old woman and her three children were found dead at their rented accommodation in Mansa town on Thursday night, police said.

Initial investigation found the woman ended her life after killing her two daughters, aged 12 and eight, and her 18-month-old son. (Representational photo)

Initial investigation suggested that the woman ended her life after killing her two daughters, aged 12 and eight years, and her 18-month-old son.

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According to the police, it is suspected that the children were first administered a poisonous substance before being strangled. “The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received,” a senior police official said.

Sources said the woman worked as a daily-wage labourer. Her husband had passed away earlier this year, leaving the family facing financial hardships.

The tragedy came to light when a relative visited the house on Thursday night and found the woman hanging. The relative alerted the neighbours and the police.

“We have recovered the bodies and sent them for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events,” the local station house officer (SHO) said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or mental health challenges, please reach out to the 24/7 toll-free Tele-MANAS helpline at 14416 or 1800-89-14416, or dial the Punjab Health Helpline at 104 for support.

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