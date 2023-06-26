Chandigarh woman lured by an online job, loses 2L to online fraudsters

Lured by a part time online job, a woman ended up losing ₹2.09 lakh to online fraudsters. In her complaint, Amisha Sachdeva, 23, of Sector 30, Chandigarh, told the police that she works with an IT company. In April she received a message on her whatsapp offering a part time job of liking youtube videos.

Lured by a part time online job, a woman ended up losing ₹ 2.09 lakh to online fraudsters. In her complaint, Amisha Sachdeva, 23, of Sector 30, Chandigarh, told the police that she works with an IT company. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After clicking on the link, she was added to a group on Telegram which asked her to like youtube videos to make money. She further told the police that when she liked three videos, she received ₹150 in her bank account. She said she invested ₹1,000 and received ₹1,300. Later, she was told to invest a bigger amount with a promise of higher returns. Lured by higher returns she ended up losing ₹2.09 lakh. A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered in police station Cyber Crime, Chandigarh.

This is the eighth such first information report registered by the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}