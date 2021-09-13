Woman loses gold bangles after accepting lift near Palsora village

Just a day after a woman’s gold bangles were snatched in Sector 43, another woman was targeted near Palsora village in Sector 56, and two of her gold bangles were stolen while she was offered a lift, the police said on Sunday.

This is the third such incident in the tricity area this September. As per the police, Kulwant Kaur, 68, of Palsora village had to go to the civil hospital in Mohali on Saturday afternoon. While she was waiting for an auto with her husband, a passing vehicle stopped and a woman got out and offered her a lift.

Even though Kaur declined, the woman in the car struck up a conversation with her and said she was going the same way. Finally Kaur agreed to go with them. The car was driven by a male driver and her husband sat in front with him while the two women sat with Kaur in the back.

They drove around for 10 minutes and dropped the couple near a hotel in Sector 55. After they drove away, Kaur noticed that two of her gold bangles were missing. She alerted the police immediately.

A case under Section 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three unknown accused.

Officials privy to the matter said that it was likely the work of the same gang that had stolen gold bangles from women in the last few days.

On September 10, one Sobha of Sector 43A was out with her sister for a walk when a car with four women and a man stopped beside them. One of the women got out and pretended to know her even though she denied it. Later, she found that two of her gold bangles had been stolen.

On September 1, one Prem Kaur of Behlana was out for a walk near the old airport light-point when a car driven by a man with three women stopped beside her. One of the women reportedly embraced her pretending to know her. Later, Kaur found that one of her gold bangles had been stolen.