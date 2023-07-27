Chandigarh woman ploughs car into showroom, booked

In the second such case in 10 days, a woman rammed her car into the shutter of a closed showroom, injuring two persons and shattering glass doors, in Sector 22-C on Wednesday morning.

Police impounded the Tata Tiago and booked its driver, identified as Jaspal Kaur, a resident of Sector 22, on the complaint of the showroom owner, Gagneet Singh.

Police said Kaur, a housewife who lives opposite the Sector 22-C market, was parking her car in front of the Lenskart showroom after dropping her child at a local school.

Two employees were about to open the shutter of the shop around 8 am, when Kaur lost control of the car and reversed it into the showroom at a high speed.

The impact of the collision left the showroom’s shutter completely mangled, while both employees suffered minor injuries on legs and feet. An LED TV inside the shop, along with spectacles and glass doors, were also damaged, the while car’s rear windshield was smashed.

An employee at the shop said after the accident, Kaur drove her car out of the shop in haste.

Police eventually traced the driver and seized her car. She was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

Sub-inspector Surinder Kumar said since the showroom owner lodged a formal complaint only later in the evening, the accused was yet to be arrested.

Earlier on July 16, a 25-year-old woman had rammed her Mahindra Thar into the house of a retired IAS officer, Inderjeet Singh Sandhu, in Sector 8 C, damaging two cars, a pillar and a portion of the front wall.

In this matter, police had only lodged a DDR, as both parties had reached a compromise eventually.