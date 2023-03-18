Woman rams SUV into three parked vehicles in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, flees
Chandigarh Police said CCTV footage from the house showed the woman manoeuvring a turn, before suddenly speeding up and hitting the three vehicles around 12.30 am.
An unidentified woman rammed her SUV into two cars and a scooter parked outside a house in Sector 37 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.
The loud bang of the crash woke up the vehicle owners, who rushed out, but a man accompanying the woman took over the SUV’s wheel and helped her flee the scene.
The vehicle owners have lodged a complaint at the Sector-39 police station. Police are working to trace the car driver and arrest her.