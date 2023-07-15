Ludhiana: Seeking diabetes treatment, woman loses of 10k, valuables

A woman was robbed of ₹10,000, and gold ring and earrings after a fraudster overpowered her in a hotel room. The accused had invited the woman to the room on the pretext of providing diabetes medicine.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said on receiving the information, Ludhiana police launched an investigation. (iStock photo)

The accused has been identified as Ram Teerath Singh of Ghogla village in Payal tehsil.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday on complaint of Kamaljeet Kaur, 54, of Hoshiarpur. She had filed the complaint on June 17.

The woman, who is diabetic, said in her complaint that she came across an advertisement about permanent treatment of the disease in a vernacular daily and called the mobile number provided.

She alleged that on May 31, she received a call from the same number and caller invited her to a hotel room near Ludhiana bus stand. On reaching, she was allegedly overpowered by the accused, who made away with the cash and valuables. She then informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that on receiving the information, police launched an investigation and determined that the phone number used in the crime was issued in Ram Teerath Singh’s name.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at division number 5 police station.

