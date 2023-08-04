Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

Ludhiana: Woman gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 04, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the woman; on July 6, 2017, the Jamalpur police had arrested the woman, Kartari of Sundar Nagar of Hoshiarpur, for drug peddling and recovered 40 kg ganja from her possession

A special court has sentenced a 53-year-old woman to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding her guilty of conscious possession of 40 kg ganja.

A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against the woman at a police station in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court has also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict. On July 6, 2017, the Jamalpur police had arrested the woman, Kartari of Sundar Nagar of Hoshiarpur, for drug peddling and recovered 40 kg ganja from her possession.

A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged against her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP