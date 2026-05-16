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Woman shot dead outside her house in Karnal: Cops

The victim Dimple Arora was working with the UHBVN office in Sector 12 and had come home during her lunch break when the incident took place, the police said

Published on: May 16, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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A 47-year-old woman was shot dead under broad daylight outside her residence in Karnal’s Sector 9 on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which shows a man following her on his bike and later parked his vehicle a few meters away from her. (HT Photo)

The victim, Dimple Arora, was working with the UHBVN office in Sector 12 and had come home during her lunch break when the incident took place, the police said.

According to the police, the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which shows a man following her on his bike and later parked his vehicle a few metres away from her. “The footage shows that as the woman was locking her two-wheeler, the man approached her with a pistol in his hand covered with cloth. The accused then opened fire at her from close range,” the police said.

According to the police, the victim’s son Devansh Arora said that he was away, when her mother was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) by the police, fearing that she had fainted due to heat, but was declared dead on arrival.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman shot dead outside her house in Karnal: Cops
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman shot dead outside her house in Karnal: Cops
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