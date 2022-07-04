Woman’s body found in well in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a well at Kanipla village of Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura block on Sunday, police said.

The body was fished out using a crane, the police added. Eyewitnesses said that she was pushed into the well by some men following an argument in the morning hours.

Inspector Ramphal, in-charge of Sadhaura police station, said, “We were alerted by the village sarpanch about the woman’s body with a head injury. An autopsy was conducted and legal action is being taken accordingly.”