Woman’s body found in well in Haryana’s Yamunanagar
Eyewitnesses said that she was pushed into the well by some men following an argument in the morning hours
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:45 AM IST
, AmbalaHR Correspondent
Body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a well at Kanipla village of Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura block on Sunday, police said.
The body was fished out using a crane, the police added. Eyewitnesses said that she was pushed into the well by some men following an argument in the morning hours.
Inspector Ramphal, in-charge of Sadhaura police station, said, “We were alerted by the village sarpanch about the woman’s body with a head injury. An autopsy was conducted and legal action is being taken accordingly.”