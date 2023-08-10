Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhiwani women pelt stones on raiding Punjab Police team

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 10, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Team conducted a surprise raid to arrest a former village head, who was booked in Punjab’s Sangrur in a criminal case; accused escapes

A group of women on Monday evening pelted stones on a Punjab Police team in Bhiwani’s Prem Nagar. The team conducted a surprise raid to arrest former village head Nar Singh, who was booked in Punjab’s Sangrur in a criminal case.

Bhiwani Sadar SHO Ramesh Chander said the women pelted stones on Punjab Police personnel when they had gone to arrest a former sarpanch of Prem Nagar.

“Taking advantage of the situation, the former village head managed to flee the spot. We are in the process of registering an FIR against several women for obstructing cops from discharging their duty and other offences,” he added.

