Women start hunger strike in Hansi village

A day after Hansi police registered two FIRs against 31 residents of Chaint village for allegedly disrupting work on an under-construction pipeline and blocking the Hansi-Barwala road during a protest over drinking water supply pipeline, 51 women from the village observed a one-day hunger strike at the protest site on Wednesday.

A day after Hansi police registered two FIRs against 31 residents of Chaint village for allegedly disrupting work on an under-construction pipeline and blocking the Hansi-Barwala road during a protest over drinking water supply pipeline, 51 women from the village observed a one-day hunger strike at the protest site on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The agitation demanding a separate water pipeline entered its 19th day, with villagers warning the administration that the protest would be intensified through an indefinite hunger strike if their demand was not met.

Ramrati, 80, who also joined the women on hunger strike, said that the villagers were only demanding their basic rights and essential facilities. “The demands of the villagers are justified. Despite my age, I will continue to stand with the people of the village in this fight,” she said.

The women protesters said the issue of drinking water supply had remained unresolved for a long time and alleged that the administration had failed to provide any concrete solution so far. They warned that the agitation would be further intensified if immediate action was not taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Former village sarpanch Satyavan accused the administration of trying to suppress the protest by registering criminal cases against villagers. He said peaceful protesters were being threatened with legal action for raising their concerns and demanded withdrawal of the FIRs lodged against villagers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former village sarpanch Satyavan accused the administration of trying to suppress the protest by registering criminal cases against villagers. He said peaceful protesters were being threatened with legal action for raising their concerns and demanded withdrawal of the FIRs lodged against villagers. {{/usCountry}}

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