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Women to lead policy-making roles with Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, says Haryana CM

Saini highlighted that the law provides 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, bringing them into the mainstream of decision-making

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” will provide women a leadership role in the country’s policy-making.

CM Nayab Singh Saini felicitating women achievers in Sector 38, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The CM was addressing a programme organised by Stri Samarthya Foundation at Rani Lakshmi Bai Bhawan in Sector 38, Chandigarh. Haryana’s minister of women and child development, Shruti Choudhry, was also present on the occasion. On this occasion, CM Saini also honoured several women who have performed exceptionally in various fields.

While addressing the gathering, the CM said that this law remained pending for decades, with previous governments limiting it to discussions without showing the will to implement it. “It was delayed on various grounds, such as caste-based reservations and political interests. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has treated this issue not merely as a political matter but as a foundation for nation-building. With its implementation, it marks the victory of the aspirations of millions of women across the country,” said added.

Minister Shruti Choudhry also called the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a historic decision for women’s empowerment. She said that under the leadership of CM Saini, several schemes have been launched in Haryana for the welfare of women, enabling them to excel in every field.

The programme was also attended by Shivani Saini, BJP district president Jitender Pal Malhotra, Chandigarh deputy mayor Suman Sharma, former mayor Sarbjit Kaur, Harpreet Babla, and several other distinguished women.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Women to lead policy-making roles with Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, says Haryana CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Women to lead policy-making roles with Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, says Haryana CM
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