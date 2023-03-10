Women weightlifters test their mettle on Day 1 of Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship

The 39th edition of district Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship kicked off at Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Baghon on Friday. The two-day championship is being organised by the district weightlifting association.

A player in action during the 39th edition of district Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poised to join the ranks of achievers, over 50 women power-lifters tested their mettle in the annual championship, which is the alma mater of two three-time commonwealth medalists and scores of national and international level players.

The first day of the championship witnessed girls of different age groups participating in various events of weightlifting.

Ujala, who aspires to join the Indian army had started her training last year. She is studying in Class 12 at a government school near Durgi. Sharing her journey, she said, “it was a little hard to make the family understand my pursuits but when they saw me performing all their apprehensions were left.”

“After school, i practice for three hours under-37 and under-40 weight categories”,she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another participant, Ananya Shukla, a first-year student at Government College for Girls said she moved along with her family from Lucknow after her father got a transfer. She added that she had started with sports as a basketball player and later decided to go with powerlifting which is an individual sport, and has better scope for individual growth.

She added that she wants to represent India at International sporting events and wants to pursue her career as a full-time player.

Kamaljeet Singh, who is a coach at the Weightlifting club said that the club has around 200 members out of which 25 boys receive professional training at the club while the girls practice at Guru Nanak Stadium. He added that after Covid-19 the number of players who would take training has declined and the players currently competing have joined recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that players fared well in the recent state-level championship under the Punjab Khed Mela and also bring laurels in inter-university competitions.

Adding further, he said almost half of the students who were completing their school education had migrated to foreign countries. He said that due to ongoing school exams, many players missed the first day, the registrations will also take place on Saturday after which the winners will be announced.

Game lacks support says three-time Commonwealth medalist

Among the people running the show here is Ramesh Chander who bagged two gold medals in the men’s featherweight – clean and jerk, men’s featherweight – overall and one silver medal in men’s featherweight-snatch at the Commonwealth Games in 1990.

He said the global success of Mirabai Chanu of Manipur who bagged gold for India in the recent CWG has given a boost to the morale of the sportsperson, especially girls who are joining the sports in huge numbers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Listing out the achievements of the club he said Vikas Thakur, who clinched a silver medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and CWG 2014 and had also bagged the bronze medal in CWG 2018, spent his initial years at the club.

Sharma, who retired from a senior position in Indian railways said due to a lack of guidance and adequate government sports many emerging players find it difficult to continue with sports and prioritise other things.