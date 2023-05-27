Wrestlers’ protest: Farmer leaders, khaps to attend women mahapanchayat today

Representatives of various khaps, farmer leaders, women activists and student leaders from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other parts of the state will move to Delhi to attend the women mahapanchayat on Sunday.

Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a press conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The women wrestlers’ protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have called a mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on Sunday, the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building.

In a video message, grappler Vinesh Phogat, who along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik is leading the protest, said the khap leaders from Haryana and toll plaza committee members will reach the Tikri border at 11 am and farmer leaders from Haryana and Punjab would reach the Singhu border by 11 am.

“People coming from Uttar Pradesh will reach the Ghazipur border at 11 am and those coming from other states will reach the Jantar Mantar, from where we will move towards the new Parliament building. We will ensure peace and if police resort to lathi charge and use water cannons, we will continue our march without any confrontation. We have to maintain peace,” she said while seeking support from public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She invited women MLAs and MPs of all parties to attend the women mahapanchayat and support their agitation.

Balwant Nambardar, who heads Phogat Khap, said the khap leaders from across the country will reach Delhi to attend the women mahapanchayat.

“We have deployed our volunteers to deal with any unusual situation. A large number of people from Haryana, Punjab and other parts of the nation will reach Delhi to extend support to our daughters, who are fighting against a muscular man. The Centre has been giving backing to Bhushan and they have no concern with medal-winning daughters,” he added.

Inderjit Singh, a senior leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said the farmer leaders and women activists have prepared a road map to reach Delhi and volunteers will keep an eye on suspected persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The WFI chief is facing serious charges but the government is shielding him like a warrior. Attempts are being made to malign the image of protesters but the Centre will bow on similar lines of farm stir. This government wants to check the patience of protesters,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON