Women’s outfit protests shifting of Kamla Nehru gynae OPD, ward

Protesting against the shifting of gynaecology OPD and ward services from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), demonstrators under the banner of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) marched towards the secretariat on Tuesday.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) members stage a protest over their various demands outside the secretariat, in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepk Sansta/HT)

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The protesters clashed with police after being stopped from moving towards the secretariat. The protesters removed the barricades, reached the area outside the secretariat, and staged a sit-in on the road, raising slogans against the state government.

Traffic on Circular Road was disrupted, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides and commuters facing inconvenience.

The march began from the Tolland area, with protesters demanding restoration of the gynaecology OPD and ward at KNH.

The protest also comes against the backdrop of the alleged death of a woman and her newborn child at IGMC after she was shifted there from KNH.

AIDWA leaders questioned the decision to shift the patient and alleged that adequate infrastructure for mothers and neonates was not available at IGMC.

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{{^usCountry}} AIDWA president Ranjana said the organisation had been opposing the shifting of KNH services since April and had already held several protests, including a 24-hour sit-in, a demonstration at IGMC, a signature campaign and had also approached the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AIDWA president Ranjana said the organisation had been opposing the shifting of KNH services since April and had already held several protests, including a 24-hour sit-in, a demonstration at IGMC, a signature campaign and had also approached the court. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today’s only demand is that the shifting of KNH should be stopped and the Gynae OPD that has been moved should be brought back. Because yesterday also a woman lost her life and a newborn child lost its life. We will not tolerate this anymore. How many more women will you take the lives of? How many newborn children will you take the lives of?” said Ranjana.

AIDWA state secretary Falma Chauhan said the gynaecology OPD should be brought back immediately. “If the government wants to introduce robotic surgery, it can shift that facility to KNH as well,” said Chauhan.

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Chauhan alleged that the government was trying to dismantle KNH with a larger motive in mind. “Bungalows are being built for officials and luxurious buildings are being constructed for MLAs. We oppose providing facilities to VIPs while compromising women’s health,” she said.