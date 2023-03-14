Won’t allow free flow of drugs in name of tourism, says HP governor

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday sought public cooperation to weed out drug addiction from the society.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (unseen) presides over a meeting of senior officers of the HP Police at Raj Bhawan on drug abuse and illegal trafficking, in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

Shukla said that Himachal Pradesh is known for its tourism potential, which adds to its economy, but under its pretext, free flow of drugs will not be allowed in the state.

While speaking during a meeting of senior officers of the Himachal Pradesh Police department at Raj Bhawan on drug abuse and illegal trafficking, he said, “Panchayati raj and educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, community-based outfits, research institutes, experts and common citizens can immensely contribute and play an important role in making the society drug-free.”

He said the police force, along with other social organisations, has a great responsibility to spread awareness among the masses.

The governor said the issue was also a part of the discussion when he called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A planned strategy has to be chalked out to fight this social evil,” he said, adding that the illegal drug trade was spreading like an organised crime. “The police need to be more vigilant to capture the kingpins of this organised crime and conduct sudden checks at state barriers,” Shukla said.

He lauded the efforts of state CID for starting a special campaign ‘Pradhan’. He said that such efforts could prove effective in creating awareness against drug abuse.

Earlier, DGP Sanjay Kundu apprised the governor of the effective steps and action being taken by the police force on the issue.