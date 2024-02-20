 Won’t settle on anything less than legal guarantee for MSP, says SKM - Hindustan Times
Won't settle on anything less than legal guarantee for MSP, says SKM

Won’t settle on anything less than legal guarantee for MSP, says SKM

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has rejected the central ministers' proposal for a guaranteed MSP on pulses, maize and cotton

Chandigarh : The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has rejected the central ministers’ proposal for a guaranteed MSP on pulses, maize and cotton.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has rejected the central ministers’ proposal for a guaranteed MSP on pulses, maize and cotton. (PTI)
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has rejected the central ministers’ proposal for a guaranteed MSP on pulses, maize and cotton. (PTI)

The proposal was offered to SKM (non-political) and Kasan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march seeking legal guarantee of MSP and debt waiver, during the fourth round of talks on Sunday.

In a release issued on Monday, the SKM said the proposal was to dilute the demand of legal guarantee of MSP for all crops, which was promised in the BJP manifesto in 2014 general election and originally recommended by National Farmers Commission chaired by MS Swaminathan and submitted in 2006,” said SKM spokesperson said.

“If the Modi government is unable to implement the promise made by BJP, then let the Prime Minister be honest to tell that to the people,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary BKU (Dakounda).

SKM said the Union ministers should clarify why the Centre is silent on the demands of loan waiver, no privatisation of electricity, comprehensive public sector crop insurance scheme, 10,000 monthly pension to farmers above 60 years of age, among others.

