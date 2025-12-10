‘Won’t stand with thieves…’: Navjot Kaur attacks Punjab Congress leaders

A day after she was placed under suspension for anti-party remarks, Congress leader and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu attacked Punjab unit leaders, including president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing them of misleading the party high command. Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Kaur, wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, was suspended on Monday from the party’s primary membership for her “ ₹500 crore for chief minister’s chair” remark that sparked a political row.

Reacting to the statements, Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and newly inducted Congress leader Anil Joshi and others serves legal notice on Navjot Kaur for ‘defamatory’ remarks

Kaur also claimed that she has the support of 70% of the Punjab Congress leaders and 90% of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“I am in touch with the party high command and apprised central leaders about my statements, which were twisted. I’ve told them that Sidhus won’t side with thieves. I don’t consider Raja Warring the Punjab party president. There are four or five leaders who are harming the party, and if the party wants to make a government in the state, it should sideline such leaders. I will work only if such leaders are sidelined,” she said, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

The mudslinging in the Congress turned murkier on Tuesday as Kaur fired a broadside, accusing several state unit leaders of being corrupt and claiming that personal assistants (PAs) of Rahul Gandhi were purchased by rivals to keep the Sidhu family away from politics.

“In return, I’ve been served legal notices for defamation cases,” Kaur added, who was a BJP MLA before the couple joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

Referring to the legal notice from Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is also the party’s in-charge for Rajasthan, over her statements in the media levelling corruption charges against him, Kaur said: “At present, I am reverting to Randhawa. He was a follower of my husband and is now speaking against me. I will pay him back in the same coin.”

Kaur referred to MP Randhawa as a “backstabber and hobnobbing with gangsters” and accused Warring of selling a Tarn Taran ticket. She didn’t even spare new entrant Anil Joshi, who came to Congress from the Akali Dal, and said he joined the party after paying a huge amount.

She claimed that her statements made after a meeting with Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria were distorted by the media.

“I wanted to raise the issues with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but before that, I got an appointment to meet the governor. I was hoping that Rahul would address these issues and become the ‘hero’... He was misguided by the people around him, resulting in a delay. Then, I got my appointment with the governor. I wanted Rahul Gandhi to give this presentation there because it is a matter of Punjab’s victory,” she added.

“Some Congress leaders, who also encroached on the land, twisted my statement and used it against me. I have never said that someone has asked for money from us. I replied to a question that everyone in Punjab wants to see Navjot Singh Sidhu as CM, and I said that you need to spend ₹500 crore, and we don’t have such black money. Where have I said that someone asked us for money?” she said, adding, “As many as 70% of Punjab Congress leaders are supporting me. I have spoken the truth; now the ball is in the high command’s court.”

Asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stand, she said he backed her as she had spoken her mind in the interest of the Congress.

She claimed that in the 2022 assembly elections, 15 Congress leaders worked against Navjot Singh Sidhu to defeat him by helping his Shiromani Akali Dal rival Bikram Singh Majithia.

Reacting to the statements, MP Randhawa said that he has sent a defamation notice for her baseless utterances.

“It is very unfortunate that Navjot Kaur Sidhu has made such a baseless statement. Her husband, Navjot Sidhu, joined the Congress from the BJP, and he was made a minister and PCC president, and now they are denting the image of the same party. Her utterances need to be checked, and thus a legal notice has been served to her to either apologise or face criminal defamation,” MP Randhawa said.

After Randhawa, Congress leader Joshi, and Tarn Taran bypoll candidate Karanbir Burj also served legal defamation notices. “Whatever she is saying is baseless. I joined Congress because of my credentials and due to respect given by the high command”, Joshi said.

Cong leaders need psychological treatment: Cheema

Finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over Navjot Kaur’s allegations of corruption in ticket distribution. Addressing a press conference, Cheema mocked the opposition party, suggesting that the Congress should put up a board outside its office declaring the fixed rates for the posts of chief minister and cabinet minister, and for party tickets for various elections. He questioned the silence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Punjab leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa. Criticising the Karnataka deputy chief minister’s purported statement that Kaur needed psychological treatment, Cheema said, “It is the Congress leadership, not Navjot Kaur Sidhu, that needs psychological treatment.”

BJP seeks VB probe

BJP leader and retired bureaucrat Jagmohan Singh Raju on Tuesday wrote to the director, Punjab vigilance bureau, seeking a time-bound inquiry into the allegations. In a letter to the VB chief, Raju, who is also the chairman of KS Raju Legal Trust, said that Kaur had publicly disclosed what amounted to corruption of the highest order within the Congress. “Her statement carries particular weight as she is not only a former MLA and former CPS, but also the spouse of Navjot Singh Sidhu, former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” the retired IAS officer wrote.