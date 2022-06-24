Work with honesty: Khattar to newly elected civic body chairpersons

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said all municipal councils and municipalities will prepare their own budget every year.

Addressing the newly elected chairpersons of the civic bodies here, Khattar said soon a system would be put in place at CM’s official residence in Chandigarh to immediately resolve problems of the representatives of the civic bodies.

He said the civic bodies will have to prepare a roadmap for the development of their respective areas. Khattar said for the first time in the state, chairpersons of municipal bodies have been directly elected by the public.

“All the newly elected representatives should give top priority to the development of backward areas while working amicably with the councillors,” the CM said, calling upon all the representatives to work with complete honesty and transparency.