JAMMU The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday presented appointment letters to newly appointed constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police here.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during the appointment letters presentation ceremony for newly recruited constables of J-K Police, in Jammu, Wednesday. (PTI)

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He urged them to dedicate themselves to defending the unity and integrity of the motherland and to strengthen the proud legacy of this force.

“We must remain constantly alert and vigilant. The nature of law & order threats and terrorism has evolved, demanding a constant, unyielding vigilance and alert to threats that hide in plain sight,” the LG said.

He observed that new recruits must work as a team because the threats Jammu Kashmir confronts demand cooperation between different agencies.

“When we share information, plan strategies, and confront the enemy together, we build capacities that no single institution can create alone. India has always embraced the values of peaceful coexistence, mutual goodwill, and sincere friendship. Yet we face a neighbour widely known as a source of terrorism in the world. Alongside maintaining law and order, newly recruited constables must stand on the front line of national security with determination to eliminate threats of terror,” the LG said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha stated that everyone should work with resolve and efficiency to rid Jammu Kashmir of fear and terrorism. He said terror does not sustain itself; it needs money, networks, and support systems. Using the full force of the law, we must trace and neutralize sources of funding. We must identify every network and dismantle every support system completely, the LG said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha stated that everyone should work with resolve and efficiency to rid Jammu Kashmir of fear and terrorism. He said terror does not sustain itself; it needs money, networks, and support systems. Using the full force of the law, we must trace and neutralize sources of funding. We must identify every network and dismantle every support system completely, the LG said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also cautioned that along with modern tools, police forces should also adopt the tradecraft of basic policing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also cautioned that along with modern tools, police forces should also adopt the tradecraft of basic policing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In matters of law and order, beat policing proves highly effective. When a beat constable resolves that no crime will occur within their jurisdiction and that public land will not be occupied illegally, such unwavering commitment inevitably delivers results,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In matters of law and order, beat policing proves highly effective. When a beat constable resolves that no crime will occur within their jurisdiction and that public land will not be occupied illegally, such unwavering commitment inevitably delivers results,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sinha said all new recruits are heirs to this noble legacy and they will enrich it further. He said every uniform of the Jammu & Kashmir Police tells a story of courage, commitment, and purpose woven into the fabric of the nation’s history.

The LG also commended the Jammu Kashmir Police for its swift and effective action against the drug smugglers and drug peddlers during the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign.

“J&K Police has laid out a comprehensive plan to completely choke drug entry routes. I am confident that the actions in the coming days will be stringent, and will yield major successes,” he said.

Over 3,200 newly recruited constables were inducted into the Jammu Kashmir Police Force.

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