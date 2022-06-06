World Environment Day: Chandigarh MC kicks for week-long green campaign

The municipal corporation (MC) on Sunday launched a multi-level green campaign in the city to mark World Environment Day.

As part of the drive, the MC will plant more than 48,000 saplings, clean 1,800 parks and green belts, tap all the market welfare associations to promote plastic ban, encourage composting with the help of resident welfare associations home and set up a bag-making unit to utilise the waste cloths donated by people.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Sunday launched a ‘Back to the Roots’ campaign for tree plantation. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the MC is going to observe the Environment Week from June 5 to 11.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, meanwhile, said “We shall be planting indigenous varieties of trees with life span of 100-150 years like Neem, Moulsari, Camphor, Sita Ashok, Amla etc. These plants also have health benefits and medicinal value.”

“We shall clean all 1,800-plus parks and green belts with public participation. Audit of all the parks will be done to gauge the level of facilities available and upgradation required,” she added.

The MC will also take up cleaning activities in all public and community toilets, targeting 280-plus public utilities and community toilets. The body will also conduct an audit of facilities available and upgrades required.

Bringing in stakeholders to work in tandem with the MC in dissuading use of plastics, the MC will launch the drive against plastics on June 8.

To better manage and process wet and horticulture waste at the source, the MC will conduct meetings with all resident welfare associations to encourage them to dedicatedly take up segregation and home composting.

A positive public response to Swachh Sawari, an MC vehicle that collects donated clothes from the residents, the MC is now planning to re-use the surplus clothes by setting up a bag-making plant.

Plantation drives, cycle rallies mark day

Chandigarh health department also observed the World Environment Day on the theme, ‘Only One Earth’ by organising a plantation drive, a cycle rally and a yoga session for the participants. Around 150 people took part in the rally.

The Mohali district administration celebrated the day, with deputy commissioner Amit Talwar and other officers planting saplings outside the premises of the district administrative complex. The same was followed by a bicycle rally.

The Punjab regional chapter of the Institute of Town Planners marked the occasion at its office in Sector 35 by holding a plantation drive. Pankaj Bawa, PRC chairperson-cum-chief town planner, Punjab, welcomed the delegates and participants. Similarly, the Ambala unit of Haryana Pollution Control Board also held a plantation drive at government schools in Baldev Nagar, the sugar mill in Naraingarh and the Oasis Group in Jatwar.

The horticulture division and Kasturba Hall, girls’ hostel number 4, of the Panjab University, meanwhile, also organised a plantation near HRDC Building, South Campus, and a cycle rally, starting from the grounds of Kasturba Hall, and covering the university and Sector – 15 to spread awareness on environmental degradation.

