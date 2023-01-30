World Leprosy Day: Self-care kits distributed in Ludhiana’s Kusht Ashram

On World Leprosy Day, the district leprosy officer Rohit Rampal visited Kusht Ashram in Islamganj, Ludhiana, and distributed self-care kits, and supportive medicines to the residents of the leprosy colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rampal, said, ““Leprosy is not a curse or fruit of past sins, it is a disease like any other disease. Timely treatment of this disease can prevent the disability caused by the disease.”

Currently, 91 patients are taking medicine in Ludhiana district, out of which 16 belongs to Punjab, he added.

Some common symptoms of leprosy are discoloured patches of skin, usually flat, that may be numb and look faded, growths (nodules) on the skin and thick, stiff, or dry skin.

Medicines for this disease are given free in all government and non-government hospitals.