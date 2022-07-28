World Nature Conservation Day: Ludhiana CP unveils portrait made by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day 2022, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday unveiled a portrait, depicting message— Let’s pledge to protect and conserve Mother Earth, prepared by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu.

Sharma said, “We all need to conserve nature and keep our environment healthy not just for the present generation but also for the generations to come.” He applauded the work by Sandhu for promoting a positive message on the eve of World Nature Conservation Day to motivate people to rededicate themselves for preserving nature.

A short documentary film dedicated to the day was also released by the CP.

Sandhu said he had prepared the portrait and short documentary with an aim to promote Almighty’s loud and clear message within the commons that “Nature is forever but mankind is temporary”.