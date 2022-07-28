Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / World Nature Conservation Day: Ludhiana CP unveils portrait made by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu
Ludhiana CP applauded the work by Harpreet Sandhu for promoting a positive message on the eve of World Nature Conservation Day to motivate people to rededicate themselves for preserving nature.
Ludhiana CP with nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, unveiling portrait on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day 2022, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday unveiled a portrait, depicting message— Let’s pledge to protect and conserve Mother Earth, prepared by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu.

Sharma said, “We all need to conserve nature and keep our environment healthy not just for the present generation but also for the generations to come.” He applauded the work by Sandhu for promoting a positive message on the eve of World Nature Conservation Day to motivate people to rededicate themselves for preserving nature.

A short documentary film dedicated to the day was also released by the CP.

Sandhu said he had prepared the portrait and short documentary with an aim to promote Almighty’s loud and clear message within the commons that “Nature is forever but mankind is temporary”.

