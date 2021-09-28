World Tourism Day celebrations kick off with a run in Chandigarh

The department of tourism, Chandigarh administration, is celebrating World Tourism Day with a series of events as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The celebrations were declared open with a “Run for Tourism” from Sukhna Lake to the Information Centre at Capitol Complex, which was flagged off by UT home secretary-cum-secretary, tourism, Nitin Yadav.

Tourists and visitors were welcomed by the staff of the tourism department and students of the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM) with rose buds at the Railway Station, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Sector 17 Plaza and other places. City’s museums have also been lit up for two days.

CIHM also organised an international food festival and in the evening, a sufi musical live performance by Ali Brothers was also organised. Free masks were also distributed during the event.

On Tuesday, a nature walk at the Sukhna Lake circuit along with a Punjabi musical evening by singer Prabh Gill at Kalagram will be organised.