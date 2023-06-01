Farm body in Ludhiana holds protest in support of wrestlers

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday to support wrestlers who are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The wrestlers’ protest, held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, has been going on against Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The union members submitted a memorandum to Ludhiana DC, urging her to raise their demand to President of India. (HT Photo)

During the farmers’ protest on Thursday, union members submitted a memorandum to DC Surabhi Malik, urging her to raise their demand to the President of India. They called for dismissal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and sought legal action to be taken against him.

Union members said they were disappointed that the WFI chief was receiving support from different quarters. “Wrestlers, who are considered a source of national pride, have threatened to discard their hard-earned medals by throwing them into the Ganga if the government does not take action. We request the authorities to give justice to the wrestlers who are sitting on protest for several days” said Kuldeep Singh, member of the union.

The wrestlers began their protest on April 23, demanding arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They accuse him of sexually harassing female athletes. The ongoing allegations have sparked outrage within the wrestling community and other sections of the society.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has vowed to raise their voice until their demands are met. Members are seeking swift action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demonstrating their unwavering support for the wrestlers and their commitment to justice.