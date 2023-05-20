Woman, accomplice get life term for killing husband

A Yamunanagar court sentenced a woman and her aide to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each for murdering a man in 2019.

A Yamunanagar court sentenced a woman and her aide to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 each for murdering a man in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The convicts are Wahid, alias Kala, and Nashreena, both residents of Naiwali village in Bilaspur sub-division of the district.

It was told that Nashreena’s husband Alamgir had gone missing in September 2019. A case was lodged on his brother Gafoor’s complaint on October 3, 2019. Gafoor later alleged that he was murdered by the duo.

The police arrested the woman and subsequently, Alamgir’s body was recovered from a septic tank the next day. On October 6, Wahid was also nabbed.

Public prosecutor Aman Kaushik had contended that a wooden stick, tape, ash, chilli powder and mobile phones were recovered. There were 83 mobile conversations between September 27 and October 5, when the crime took place.

It was asserted that both the accused were having an illicit relationship with each other, which was the motive behind the murder of Alamgir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the defence argued it as a “concocted story that has been put forward by the prosecution to falsely implicate the accused persons…” adding lack of evidence to prove the illicit relationship.

The court of additional sessions judge Rajinder Pal Singh, in its order on Thursday held that it will be “failing in its duty if appropriate punishment is not awarded for a crime which has been committed not only against the indicating victim, but also against the society…”

They were convicted for life with a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the IPC and two years with a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 201 read with Section 34 with sentences to run concurrently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}