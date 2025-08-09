Yamunanagar man gets life term for woman’s murder

A Yamunanagar court on Friday sentenced a local man to life imprisonment and also fined him for ₹25,000 for the murder of a local woman. According to officials the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing the woman by hitting her on the head with a brick and then pushing her into a well. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The man identified as Jasbir alias Jassi, a resident of village Bhogpur in Yamunanagar, was convicted under Section 302 by the court of Jagadhri additional district sessions judge Sukhdha Pritam in case no. 153 dated July 03, 2022 at Sadhaura police station, a police spokesperson said.

The matter came to light in July 2022, when Sanju Kumar, a resident of village Ismailpur, lodged a complaint at Sadhaura that he was going to work with his cousin, when he saw that his sister-in-law Nirmala Devi was going on a bike with someone.

“After a while, he saw that the same bike rider was hitting his sister-in-law on the head and face with a brick. Then he threw Devi into the well so that she would not survive. We both rushed to the spot but the person, who was later identified as Jasbir Singh alias Jassi, fled with his bike,” police said in a statement.

A case was registered and a probe was carried out by the then inspector Dinesh Kumar and sub inspector Dharampal.