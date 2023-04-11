Body of stillborn baby exhumed in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar Police exhumed the body of a stillborn baby girl on Tuesday, who was allegedly buried after an unmarried girl gave birth to her.

Police said prima facie it has been revealed that the unmarried girl was raped by her uncle and the stillborn baby was delivered during the wee hours on Monday. She was buried in an empty plot at a colony in Jagadhari City.

On Tuesday, Dial 112 was informed by some locals. The body was exhumed in the presence of a duty magistrate and an autopsy will be conducted, Narender Kumar, SHO, Jagadhari City police station, said.

The survivor’s elder sister told the police that she first suspected about her pregnancy in September last year and received no response when enquired from her mother.

“In February, I suspected again and later my sister revealed to our mother that she had been raped by our uncle due to which she was pregnant. On Monday, my sister delivered a stillborn girl at 4 am and due to family dignity, she was buried in the plot,” the complaint reads.

On her statement, the police have booked the girl’s uncle under charges of rape and causing disappearance of evidence.

The SHO said, “The girl could be a minor, but the family has not submitted any documentary evidence yet. If she is found to be so, the POCSO Act and other relevant sections will be added.”