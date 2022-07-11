Yamunanagar: Two members of Sadhaura civic body join BJP

Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independently, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on (BJP) Monday, district president Rajesh Sapra said.

The members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar.

Sapra said, “The BJP already has a majority in the 13-member house and their joining will make the party stronger under our own elected chairperson Shalini Sharma.”