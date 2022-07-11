Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yamunanagar: Two members of Sadhaura civic body join BJP

Sadhaura municipal committee members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar
Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independentally, have joined the BJP Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independently, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on (BJP) Monday, district president Rajesh Sapra said.

The members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar.

Sapra said, “The BJP already has a majority in the 13-member house and their joining will make the party stronger under our own elected chairperson Shalini Sharma.”

