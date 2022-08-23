Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in 1990.
Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said. Malik, 56, is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.
After the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief declined the offer of legal aid, the court asked him to submit his stand in writing on the next date of hearing in the third week of September, Kohli said.
Turning down his plea for physical appearance, the court said there were clear directions from the high court for producing the accused in all cases through video conferencing. However, the court offered him legal aid but he declined, the CBI counsel said.
Malik observed a 10-day hunger strike from July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea for allowing him to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case in which he is an accused.
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said. The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29.
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
War of words after JNU security, ABVP members’ campus clash
Clashes broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday after security guards tried to break up a protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanding the release of scholarship funds. While ABVP said around 15 students were injured in the violence, the JNU administration said two guards sustained serious injuries and were “bleeding profusely”.
Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large
Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday. One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers.
