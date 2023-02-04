‘Yatra’ politics heats up in Haryana

Inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Meham independent MLA Balraj Kundu started an ambitious ‘Jan Jagriti yatra’ from Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendergarh on January 26. There are two other yatras planned in Haryana which will go to the polls next year.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former leader of opposition Abhay Singh Chautala has announced to start of a foot march on February 20 from Nuh which will conclude on September 25, the birth anniversary of INLD ideologue and former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also going to hold a two-month–long ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ in the coming months. The State Congress is yet to announce the schedule of the yatra.

Kundu’s yatra entered Hisar district on Saturday along with his entourage. The MLA has been staying in government schools or dharmshala’s in the evening and asserted that “the yatra is to uproot the incumbent BJP-JJP government in the state.”

“I want to bring a rule of famers, labourers, and the marginalized section of the society in the state. There are dynamic youths with better educational qualities in our villages and I want to provide a platform for them,” he said.

Kundu had withdrawn support to the BJP government in February 2020 and had launched a tirade against chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former minister Manish Grover for alleged irregularities in sugar mills and other projects. However, after the income tax raids on his office and residence on February 25, 2021, Kundu has refrained from targeting Khattar and Grover.

Kundu plans to culminate his yatra in Chandigarh.