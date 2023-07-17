Chandigarh: Western Disturbance coming, yellow alert for heavy rain today

After the city recorded 0.2 mm rain in the morning and trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rains in the city from Monday till Wednesday as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will be active in the region.

As per IMD officials, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city due to the WD. Last week also, a WD had combined with the monsoon system, leading to the record-breaking rains. However, this time, officials do not expect it to be as active.

Speaking about this, AK Singh, who holds the charge of IMD Chandigarh director, said, “The WD will be weaker and is likely to affect only the regions close to Himachal Pradesh that include Chandigarh. We have issued a yellow alert for now, but we will closely monitor the situation and upgrade the warning if needed.”

Yellow alert is the second of the four-colour warnings used by IMD. It asks people to watch and be updated. Last week because of the WD’s impact, a red alert, which is the most-serious warning of IMD, was sounded.

The WD’s effect will start receding from Wednesday onwards and there are no warnings by IMD for heavy rain after that for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature dipped from 35.1°C on Saturday to 34.1°C on Sunday, but the minimum temperature went up from 27°C to 27.2°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature around 27°C.