Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm, lightning in HP today

The MeT department has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning in the low hills of Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday (February 9).

Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Pual said a feeble western disturbance is active over the region and may cause snowfall and rains in middle and higher hills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paul said the weather will be completely dry February 10 onwards.

He said that during last 24 hours also, the weather was dry and there was no remarkable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul, was the coldest place in HP recording the night temperature of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius. Kalpa shivered at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while Manali recorded low temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

State capital Shimla recorded night temperature at 4 degrees C, Dalhousie 2.8 degrees, Kufri 1.4 degrees, Dhramshala 5.2 degrees and Palampur 5.5 degrees Celsius.

MeT office predicts light snowfall, rains in J&K

The meteorological department has predicted light snowfall and rains in coming days as Kashmir’s skies remained overcast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upper reaches of Valley, light snowfall was recorded that led to drop in the temperature.

The MeT office had predicted another feeble western disturbance that could bring light rains in plains and snow in hills on February 8 and 9. “The weather will then remain dry from February 10 to 12. Then again, we may experience some light rains from February 13,” the MeT office said.

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as the night temperature dropped to minus 9 degrees Celsius. Slight snowfall was also recorded at the ski resort.

Srinagar’s night temperature settled at 1.4 degrees Celsius. Another tourist resort, Pahalgam, in south Kashmir recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.3 degree Celsius and Kokernag minus 0.5 degree Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Ladakh region, Leh’s night temperature plunged to minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil’s minus 14 and at Drass, which is second coldest place in the world, minus 14.6 degrees Celsius night temperature was recorded last night.

Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest first stage of winter, ended after 40 days last month and the winter entered its second stage on Monday called Chillai Khurd.

During the 20-day period, the region is expected to experience moderate cold. Overall, this Chillai Kalan was warmer and comparatively better than the past few years, say meteorologists.