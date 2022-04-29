Yet another attack on SAD worker in Dayalpura village in Samrala

Strap: Second such attack in a week

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the house of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker in Dayalpura village, Samrala, on Wednesday night. This is the second time an Akali worker has been attacked in the village this week.

The intended victim, Sandeep Singh, said he was awoken by the sound of gunshots being fired. “I realised that my house was under fire. While nobody was hurt, my main gate and car had been damaged.At least, eight to nine bullets were fired.”

CCTV cameras show two-bike borne men stopping outside the SAD worker’s house at around 2pm. One of the men walked towards the house and fired bullets, while the other stayed seated on his bike.

Incidentally, the firing took place near the house of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Samrala Jagtar Singh Dayalpura. An attempt to murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Slamming law and order under the AAP regime, SAD, Samrala, in-charge Paramjit Singh Dhillon said, “Under the AAP government, murders, robberies and rapes have become a routine affair. This is the second such incident this week when a SAD worker has been targeted.”

He also issued a one week ultimatum to the police, adding that the SAD would stage a protest if the accusedwere not arrested in the stipulated period.

On April 20, unidentified assailants had opened fire on the house of Parminder Singh Gosal, the president of the kisan wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Samrala, while the previous day a gang had opened fire on a farmer in Samrala for not allowing their car to overtake.

Inspector Surinder Singh, Samrala police station SHO, said several teams have been formed to arrest the accused. “The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the assailants. The same gang is suspected to behind both the incidents,”he said.