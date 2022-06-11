Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Yet another gambling racket busted in Ludhiana, 9 held

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Gambling Act was lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Busting the second gambling racket in as many days, police arrested nine more people and seized 46,890 and a pack of cards from them on Friday.

The accused – Charanjit Singh of Guru Gobnd Singh Nagar; Vyas Shah of Janta Nagar; Deepak Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla; Amit Kumar of Gobind Nagar; Sagar Sharma of Nepal; Sahil Kumar of New Azad Nagar; Dharampal Sharma of Preet Nagar; Ashish Kumar of Noorwala Road and Surinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla – at a park near the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, Division 4 station house officer, said, “The accused said they baited people with lucrative bets, but cheated in games to ensure they did not win.”

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Gambling Act was lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station.

Cops had swung into action after a resident of Salem Tabri area had broadcasted the name of 10 people involved in the alleged gambling racket on social media on June 7. He had said that the accused used a rigged dice and playing cards to dupe people of their hard-earned money.

The next day, 12 people were arrested for gambling near Baba Than Singh Chowk behind Dhokka Mohalla and 70,500 was recovered from them. However, no action has been taken against the people named by the local who tipped off the police. The man had also met commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma after he received threats from the accused.

