Yoga camps, anti-drug campaign to be held in Ludhiana to mark International Yoga Day

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the district administration, in collaboration with non-government organisations, would hold a slew of events to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Notably, a series of events have been planned in the district with Brahma Kumaris joining hand with the state government to hold a yoga camp from 6:00 am to 8:00 am at Guru Nanak Stadium, Gate No 4, Ludhiana, under the leadership of the DC and district In-charge, Brahma Kumaris, BK Sister Saraswati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An anti-drug campaign aimed at eradicating drug-menace would also be launched on the occasion, which would further be extended to as many as 300 villages of the district.

Likewise, a four-day programme would also be held every week across the district, especially at rehabilitation centers. As many as 4,000 people would participate in the event wherein renowned psychotherapist, international trainer and a well-known author Girish D Patel will speak on the occasion.

Similar event will be held at Nehru Rose Garden, jointly by Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Shree Vivekanand Swarg Ashram Trust, Everest Institute of Yoga, Punjab Yogasana Sports Association, PQMS Yoga Certification Body, Amol Ladies Club, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Yoga Society of Punjab, SBS Synetic College, Shakti Nagar Yoga Samiti, and others, wherein over 1,000 persons from these organisations will perform yoga together at 6 am at Rose Garden near library. MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga, MLA (West) Gurpreet Singh Gogi will be the special guests at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DC Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal along with other officials would inaugurate the camp.

Malik appealed to people of Ludhiana to participate in the mega event in huge numbers so as to make it a mega success, creating health awareness among citizens.

The DC further added that yoga leads to sound health and mind, relaxes the body, reduces stress.