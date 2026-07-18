Youth abducted, murdered in Hoshiarpur

Kidnapped by six men in an SUV on Thursday, a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot injuries, police said on Friday.

Manjeet of Bhawanipur village and his friend Suraj Kumar were returning home on a motorcycle on Thursday when an SUV allegedly intercepted and hit their motorcycle, police said. (HT)

The victim, Manjeet Singh, alias Gani, was found unconscious near a government school on the Binewal road with multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds to his legs. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Garhshankar, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

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Manjeet of Bhawanipur village and his friend Suraj Kumar were returning home on a motorcycle on Thursday when an SUV allegedly intercepted and hit their motorcycle, they said.

Police said Rajan Singh, Simranjit Singh and four unidentified persons allegedly got out of the vehicle, assaulted Manjeet and forcibly took him away in the SUV before fleeing towards Binewal village. The SUV’s registration plate broke off and fell at the spot in the incident.

Garhshankar station house officer (SHO) inspector Gagandeep Singh said the preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was a fallout of an old enmity between the accused and the victim.

He said police had registered a case against Rajan of Achalpur village, Simranjit of Bhawanipur village and their four unidentified accomplices under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused and further investigation was underway, the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused and further investigation was underway, the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

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