Youth Congress presses for better cleanliness in Chandigarh, reduction of tax burden

A Chandigarh Youth Congress team gave a memorandum to mayor Sarbjit Kaur on the city’s drop in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the growing tax burden on city residents.

“The City Beautiful saw a major fall in its rankings in the Swachh Survekshan-2021, the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey to promote sanitation in urban centres under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The city had to settle for a lowly 66th position among 4,320 cities which participated in the survey,” Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The major factor for this drop being the poor waste management system. The responsibility for the same lies in the hands of Chandigarh Municipal corporation but instead the responsibility is directed towards employees who are indeed charging monthly ₹500-600 and still not providing the required cleanliness service,” he added.

Further, highlighting the tax burden on the city’s residents, Lubana said, “Residents are already paying a lot of taxes to the corporation for these facilities. This kind of corruption is bad for the development of the city.”

He called for some relaxation on taxes, adding, “The shops are not properly run since Covid pandemic and therefore no tax should be charged from them. It is the duty of corporations to develop the city keeping in view the happiness of all the citizens.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}