Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth dies of suicide in Haryana’s Karnal, family says was assaulted by cops
chandigarh news

Youth dies of suicide in Haryana’s Karnal, family says was assaulted by cops

An 18-year-old youth has allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Mangal Colony in Karnal
Family of the deceased alleged that he was disturbed as his bike was challaned for 13,000 on Wednesday and he was abused and assaulted by cops, following which he took the extreme step.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

An 18-year-old youth has allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Mangal Colony in Karnal.

Family of the deceased alleged that he was disturbed as his bike was challaned for 13,000 on Wednesday and he was abused and assaulted by cops, following which he took the extreme step.

They said he had consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, the family held a protest outside the mortuary of Kalpana Chawla Medical College and demanded action against the police personnel responsible.

Following the protest, Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhilaksh Joshi approached the protesters and assured them of a fair investigation into the matter.

He said the postmortem has been conducted by a board of doctors and statements of the deceased’s family members are being recorded for further action on their complaint.

