Youth held for mobile theft bid in Ludhiana

A man allegedly caught while attempting to steal a mobile phone in Ganesh Nagar was apprehended by local residents, who tied his hands and legs with ropes before handing him over to the police. The suspect, identified as Qadir, is a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in a rented accommodation in Gulabi Bagh.

A video of the incident showing the youths being thrashed subsequently surfaced on social media. (HT FILE)

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According to information gathered at the spot, Qadir stated that he had reached Ganesh Nagar on a Hero Splendor motorcycle with the intention of stealing a mobile phone. He also claimed the motorcycle itself had been stolen from the Field Ganj area. During questioning, he said that he had broken the motorcycle’s rear number plate.

He also had covered the registration number with black polythene to conceal its identity. Furthermore, he admitted that he consumed drugs and intoxicant tablets, resorting to stealing mobile phones and other valuables to fund his drug habit. On being informed the police have launched an investigation to determine whether Qadir was linked to a larger theft network and if others were involved in the alleged theft.

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{{^usCountry}} A suspected mobile phone snatching bid ended with three alleged snatchers being caught by local residents and handed over to the police after an angry crowd reportedly thrashed them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A suspected mobile phone snatching bid ended with three alleged snatchers being caught by local residents and handed over to the police after an angry crowd reportedly thrashed them. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the victim, Manju, she was on her way to work when three motorcycle-borne youths approached her from behind and snatched her mobile phone.

Hearing her cries for help, people in the area chased the suspects and managed to intercept them a short distance away. The three men were beaten by the crowd following their apprehension, with some women also hitting the suspects with slippers.

A video of the incident showing the youths being thrashed subsequently surfaced on social media. Police took the three suspects into custody.

They are further investigating the alleged snatching to establish whether they have been involved in other criminal activities.

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