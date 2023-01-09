YPS Chowk blockade in Mohali: Traffic snarls continue as protesters refuse to budge

Traffic in the vicinity of YPS Chowk continued to be thrown out of gear for the second consecutive day on Sunday as protesters refused to clear the blockade.

On the call of Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, protesters from across Punjab and some from Delhi, accompanied by farmer unions, are protesting at YPS Chowk, demanding release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails despite completion of their jail sentences.

The protestors had first gathered at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 on Saturday morning before marching towards the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh. They had laid siege to the YPS Chowk after they were stopped by the Chandigarh Police from proceeding towards the city.

On Sunday, even though senior police officials tried to arrange for talks with the Punjab chief minister’s office, the protesters refused to move, much to the chagrin of commuters who were forced to take alternative routes for daily commute.

The protesters said though the officer on special duty (OSD) from CM’s house had collected a memorandum from them, the protest will continue till their demands were met.

Other than the demand for release of Sikh prisoners, the protesters have sought registration of a murder case against the officials and politicians allegedly responsible for the police action on Sikh protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. “We will continue our protest till the CM and governor agree to meet us and listen to our demands,” they said.

Meanwhile, police personnel from Chandigarh remained on toes at the site to prevent the protesters from entering the city.