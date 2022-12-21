Zira liquor factory: People’s lives above interests of distillery: Sukhbir Badal to CM Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to put people’s lives above the interests of the distillery owners in Zira. He suggested the CM to address the groundwater pollution instead of facilitating the company behind the liquor distillery in dubious ways.

In a statement issued here, the SAD president said the dharna against the Malbros distillery was going on for the last 150 days as it concerns human lives. He said that SAD backs the Sanjha Front formed by the villagers of Mansurwala and adjoining villages to demand closure of the distillery.

“They are displaying ground water from the area which they assert has polluted underground water reservoirs up to 650 feet deep. It is a question of their very survival,” added Sukhbir saying that instead of listening to the people of the area, CM Bhagwant Mann seemed to be facilitating the distillery owners.

People have been hurt by the clean chit given to the water samples from the area. It is clear that the AAP government has procured a clean chit for the distillery and did not represent the people’s case before the high court properly, he added.

“First the CM listened to the famers and assured them that all their apprehensions would be addressed, then deputed his minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal to fulfill their demands. However, within in a gap of twelve hours the government started uprooting the tents of the Sanjha Front and started using high handed means against them,” said Badal.

Asking the chief minister why he had gone back on the promise given to the people and why the rights of villagers were not being safeguarded, he said the government should resolve the issue through mediation instead of using force to suppress a democratic movement. “The SAD condemns use of force against the villagers of the area”. Badal said the government should also listen to the protesters and examine the samples they were providing the government.

