Zira stir: Protesters accuse Punjab govt of indifferent attitude

Ferozepur: Sanjha Morcha, Zira, accused the committees formed by the Punjab government to probe allegations of pollution against Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur, of bias.

As the protest entered day 164, on Tuesday, the protesters said they have no faith in the probe committees.

No worker or employee of the factory entered the unit, which has been shut since July 26 last year, on Tuesday.

“It’s a very sorry state of affairs that Bhagwant Mann during the poll campaign had assured all that there will be no agitation, once they form the government but ironically, now every nook and corner of the state is facing strikes or protests for one reason or another. Aam Aadmi Party government apparently seemed to be least concerned or is inefficient to resolve issues,” said Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of village Mansurwal and member of Sanjha Morcha, Zira.

Roman Brar, a member of the stir, justified their boycott of the probe committees. “The sampling done by the probe committees or investigation by the Punjab government did not carry any weightage for us as we have found their intentions are biased. They are working to safeguard the interests of the factory owner and have not so far and will not in future take any action against the factory owner,” he added.

Sagar Setia, additional deputy commissioner (general), Ferozepur, said that water samples couldn’t be collected on Tuesday as well, while the rest of the probe committees have finished their investigations.

“Animal Husbandry team collected 32 blood samples, 10 samples of fodder, 12 milk samples, 9 samples of feed and 30 of urinal while water sampling is likely to commence by Wednesday,” he said.