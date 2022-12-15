Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: 17 acres of govt land worth 200 cr freed of encroachment

Zirakpur: 17 acres of govt land worth 200 cr freed of encroachment

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:21 AM IST

A team from Zirakpur municipal council freed 17 acres of illegally occupied government land in Sanoli village; officials said the land had been under encroachments for the past 40 years

The shamlat land in Zirakpur, worth around 200 crore, was under occupation by a private school. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

As part of the Punjab government’s ongoing campaign, a team from Zirakpur municipal council on Wednesday freed 17 acres of illegally occupied government land in Sanoli village. Officials said the land had been under encroachments for the past 40 years.

The operation was led by naib tehsildar Jagpal Singh and Zirakpur municipal council executive officer Ravneet Singh under the supervision of Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Gupta.

The shamlat land, worth around 200 crore, which was under occupation by a private school, was seized and released. EO Ravneet Singh appealed to encroachers to vacate illegally occupied land immediately, failing which, strict action will be taken against them.

The court of Mohali district rural development and panchayats officer-cum-collector had given a decision to release this land under Section 7 of the Punjab Villages Common Lands Act, 1961.

It was released under warrants of possession issued by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta and handed into the possession of the municipal council in the presence of officials including kanungo Kuldeep Singh, building inspector Lakhbir Singh, junior engineer Ishan Kumar and police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP