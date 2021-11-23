Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zirakpur: Dhaba owner among 6 booked for thrashing scribe

Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Six persons, including the owner of Sethi dhaba in Zirakpur, have been booked for allegedly thrashing a journalist of a vernacular daily, and hurting religious sentiments.

The dhaba owner, Vijay Kumar alias Sonu Sethi, had been booked in August as well for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by recording and distributing a video purportedly showing women dancing to religious hymns in a derogatory manner.

On Sunday evening, Sethi and five others allegedly assaulted and robbed a scribe, identified as Sukhwinder Singh Saini, who had gone to his dhaba to cover a story.

Zirakpur station house officer, Onkar Singh Brar, said, “We have booked six persons, including the owner of Sethi dhaba. They have been charged for looting, injuring, and taking off the turban of a journalist.”

In his police complaint, Saini alleged he was working on a story about an illegal LCD installed in front of Sethi dhaba, when the owner and his accomplices came and started thrashing him. In the melee, his turban was tossed. Saini immediately informed the cops after which, a team of policemen rescued him. The scribe said that Sethi even threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot.

Investigating officer, Balwinder Singh said the accused have been booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 382 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341(wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sethi, in a social media post, alleged that Saini had been harassing and blackmailing him over an LCD set up outside his dhaba. He also alleged that the case has been registered against him due to Saini’s proximity to the station house officer of Zirakpur.

