chandigarh news

Zirakpur: Father held for raping minor; mother booked too

The 14-year-old victim alleged that her parents had taken her back to their native village in Bihar, where they thrashed her and threatened to kill her
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The victim, who hails from Bihar, said her mother was aware of the sexual exploitation, but took no action against the accused. (Image for representational purpose only)

A man was arrested for raping his 14-year-old daughter while his wife was also named in the FIR, Zirakpur police said on Sunday.

The victim, who hails from Bihar, had approached the Childline after escaping from her house.

She said her mother was aware of the sexual exploitation, but took no action against the accused.

As per the girl, her father had raped her repeatedly and when she told her mother, she warned her against disclosing about the crime and assaulted her.

The victim alleged that her parents had taken her back to their native village in Bihar, where they thrashed her and threatened to kill her.

The victim approached the Childline after her family came back to Zirakpur.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

