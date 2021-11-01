Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur horror: Friend rapes 22-year-old woman at gunpoint
chandigarh news

Zirakpur horror: Friend rapes 22-year-old woman at gunpoint

The Zirakpur police have booked a Bathinda man following the complaint by victim, who is from Barnala and lives in Mohali
The woman had asked her friend to drop her at her PG accommodation. He took her to a secluded place in Zirakpur and raped her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police have booked a Bathinda man for raping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in Zirakpur.

The victim in her complaint stated that on October 29, she was returning to Mohali from her home in Barnala on a bus. As she was carrying a lot of luggage, she called her friend Kulwinder Singh and requested him to pick her up from the Chhat light point.

As she reached the spot around 8pm, Kulwinder was waiting for her in a Toyota Innova SUV. However, instead of taking her to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali, he allegedly took her to a secluded place.

After threatening her with a gun, he allegedly raped her and abandoned her on the roadside. Later, the woman hired a cab and reached her paying guest accommodation. The next morning, she lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in Zirakpur.

Station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar said the accused will be arrested soon.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP