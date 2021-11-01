Zirakpur horror: Friend rapes 22-year-old woman at gunpoint

The Zirakpur police have booked a Bathinda man for raping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in Zirakpur.

The victim in her complaint stated that on October 29, she was returning to Mohali from her home in Barnala on a bus. As she was carrying a lot of luggage, she called her friend Kulwinder Singh and requested him to pick her up from the Chhat light point.

As she reached the spot around 8pm, Kulwinder was waiting for her in a Toyota Innova SUV. However, instead of taking her to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali, he allegedly took her to a secluded place.

After threatening her with a gun, he allegedly raped her and abandoned her on the roadside. Later, the woman hired a cab and reached her paying guest accommodation. The next morning, she lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in Zirakpur.

Station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar said the accused will be arrested soon.