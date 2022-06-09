Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zirakpur man booked for raping 36-year-old woman, forcing abortion
chandigarh news

Zirakpur man booked for raping 36-year-old woman, forcing abortion

The woman alleged that the Zirakpur resident raped her after summoning her to a studio and also filmed the act on his mobile phone; threatening to circulate the video, he raped her repeatedly
On the woman’s complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have booked a Zirakpur resident for raping a 36-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

The accused, Sahil Khan, is a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Enclave, Dappar, Zirakpur

The woman complained that she got acquainted with Khan after he visited her employer’s office for sales training.

Gradually, their ties deepened and he also visited her house several times and met her family members. Owing to their friendship, she also lent him money on multiple occasions.

However, he raped her after summoning her to a studio and also filmed the act on his mobile phone. Threatening to circulate the video, he raped her repeatedly. After she got pregnant, he forced her to undergo an abortion, the woman alleged.

On her complaint, police booked Khan under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. Police said the accused was on the run and a manhunt was on to nab him.

